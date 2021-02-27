 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

