Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 11:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Dothan, AL
