Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.