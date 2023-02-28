The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of s…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see sunshine …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. W…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…