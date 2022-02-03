Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.