Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Dothan, AL
