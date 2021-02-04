Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.