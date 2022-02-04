Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.