Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

