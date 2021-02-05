Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Dothan, AL
