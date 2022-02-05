 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

