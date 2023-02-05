Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's c…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see a…
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.