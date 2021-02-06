 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Dothan area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Local Weather

