Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.