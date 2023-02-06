Dothan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.