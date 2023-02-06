Dothan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Dothan, AL
