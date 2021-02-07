Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Dothan, AL
