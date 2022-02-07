 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

