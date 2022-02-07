Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.