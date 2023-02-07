Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's c…
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …