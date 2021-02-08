Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 53-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.