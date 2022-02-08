 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Dothan, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert