 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. A 58-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert