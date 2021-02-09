Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. A 58-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Dothan, AL
