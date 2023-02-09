Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Dothan, AL
