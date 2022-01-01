It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll s…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Dothan will see warm temperatures t…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degree…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Dothan. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area wil…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 69-degree low is fore…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Dothan. It loo…