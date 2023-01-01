Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 10:22 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan's evening forecast: A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Dothan area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 …
This evening in Dothan: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's foreca…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. …
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Generally fair. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The…
This evening in Dothan: Overcast. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Dotha…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 de…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Dothan. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We wil…