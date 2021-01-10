Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.