Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Dothan, AL
