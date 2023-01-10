 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Dothan, AL

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

