Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
For the drive home in Dothan: Mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast cal…
(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. K…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
For the drive home in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomor…