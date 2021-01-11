 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert