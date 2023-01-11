Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Dothan, AL
