 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in Dothan will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert