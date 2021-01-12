Temperatures in Dothan will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Dothan Saturday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's to…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see a …
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain…
Temperatures in Dothan will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Winds should b…
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 45-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are p…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 38F. Winds light and variab…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A shower is possible early. Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Dothan folks should see…