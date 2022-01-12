 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Dothan, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert