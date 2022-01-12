Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Dothan, AL
