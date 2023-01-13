 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Dothan, AL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Dothan today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

