Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Dothan, AL
