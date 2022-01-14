Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.