Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Dothan, AL
