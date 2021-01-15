Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Dothan Saturday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain…
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see a …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should …
Temperatures in Dothan will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dotha…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Do…