Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.