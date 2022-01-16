Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Dothan today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.