Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Dothan, AL
