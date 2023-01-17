Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Dothan. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Dothan, AL
