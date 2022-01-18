Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Dothan, AL
