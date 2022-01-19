 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Dothan, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert