Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Dothan, AL
