Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 9:00 PM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

