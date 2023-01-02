Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 9:00 PM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Dothan, AL
