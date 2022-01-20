 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

