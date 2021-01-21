 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

