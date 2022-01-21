Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in Dothan will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.