Temperatures in Dothan will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Dothan today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the rada…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Low near 40F. E winds shifting to SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of …
Permafrost is ground that has a temperature below freezing for at least two consecutive years.
This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should r…