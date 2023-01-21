Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
