Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.