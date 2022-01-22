Dothan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Dothan, AL
