Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. A 50-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Local Weather

