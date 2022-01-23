 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

